T3

Soft Curl Diffuser

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA diffuser designed to increase volume, define curls, and eliminate frizz for curly, fine, or hard-to-manage hair.Key benefits:- Adds volume- Defines curls- Eliminates frizzIf you want to know more The T3 SoftCurl diffuser features vented finger extensions to distribute heat gently and evenly to speed up drying, while lifting and separating hair for enhanced volume and body. Even heat distribution prevents over-drying, leaving hair smooth and shiny. What else you need to know:This product is compatible with T3 Cura or Cura LUXE dryers only.