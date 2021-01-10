Blue Sky

Soft Cover Weekly & Monthly Planner

$14.99 $12.60

Buy Now Review It

January 2021 - December 2021 stylish day planner, featuring 12 months of monthly and weekly pages for easy year-round planning and scheduling; 6 bonus monthly pages (July 2020 - December 2020) are included Monthly view pages contain previous and next month reference calendars for long-term planning, and a notes section for important projects; Major holidays listed, elapsed and remaining days noted Weekly view pages offer ample lined writing space for more detailed planning, allowing you to keep track of your appointments, to-dos, reminders and ideas Life planner includes a convenient list of holidays, reference calendars, contacts pages, extra notes pages and a double-sided storage pocket for keeping pens and loose notes handy Printed on high quality white paper for clean writing space, with premium quality covers and durable, coated tabs that withstand constant use throughout the year