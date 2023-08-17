Barb

Soft Clay Pomade

$30.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Barb

Description Our original medium hold, natural finish pomade is ready to style your Barb. Soft and creamy on the hands with no stiffness or stickiness. Rinses clean with water. Works well on its own or with other products. Smells so fresh you'll want to open the jar to feel like you've just come from a fresh cut and style. Hold strength and shine may differ based on how it is applied and every Barb is unique! Suggested Use Our hair types and style preferences differ so ‘you do you’. This pomade is water soluble and works best when applied to dry or damp hair to add texture or apply to dry hair to shape, tame, and style. Benefits Natural waxes and plant proteins deliver the perfect mix of texture, fullness and shape. Ingredients Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice*, Water (Aqua), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, C18-C36 Acid Triglyceride, Bentonite, Glycerin*, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Glyceryl Stearate SE, Oleth-10, VP/VA Copolymer, Fragrance, Cyclopentasiloxane, Oleth-20, Dimethiconol, Hydrolyzed Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Protein, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract*, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract*, Orbignya Speciosa (Babassu) Kernel Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter*, Panthenol, Galactoarabinan, Pullulan, Sorbitol, Trehalose, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Acacia Senegal Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid. *Organic Ingredient