Opaque Microfibre Tights For Women

SAVE 10% when you add 2 or more sofsy Lingerie or Hosiery products to your basket. Code: SOFSY200PLEASE USE SIZE CHART PROVIDED IN IMAGE GALLERY!Tired of being let down by tights that run, rip, snag and ladder — five minutes after you put them on? No more fashion emergencies with sofsy Women's 40Den Opaque Tights! These luxury designer tights are made in Italy and constructed of the finest 40 denier nylon. You get the perfect combination of SEXY AND RELIABLE DURABILITY. Wear these to the office, on the town, under your wedding dress, or even for activities like cheerleading — without worrying about accidentally snagging them. They're truly like a second skin.Plus, unlike inferior hosiery that gets stretched out of shape after a couple of wears, ours WON'T SAG. You can expect a perfect fit again and again. The low-waist REINFORCED BRIEF lets you eliminate panty lines (go commando!) and also provides a slimming effect. It won't dig into your midsection, either, so you stay comfortable and confident all day long.sofsy Women's 40Den Opaque Tights are AVAILABLE IN SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE, and EXTRA LARGE (Plus Size). We pride ourselves on our accurate sizing. SEE THE CHART for help choosing the perfect fit. Backed by The sofsy Promise - our 100% MONEY-BACK QUALITY GUARANTEE!Click "ADD to CART" to BUY NOW!