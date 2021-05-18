Myra

The Sofia is the ultimate Brazilian triangle top that is perfect for a Summer tan that will give you minimal tan lines. The Sofia top has ultra-thin ties & a seamless double lined triangle. This top is completely adjustable with all ties adjustable & triangles drawstring moveable. The Sofia Top is paired with The Jocelyn Bottoms Minimal coverage Adjustable tie sides Drawstring front/back coverage No padding in triangles Super soft nylon/spandex material Larger bust sizes suggested going up 1 size Model wears a size S/M View Model Measurements