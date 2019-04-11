Furhaven Pet

Sofa-style Memory Foam Pet Bed

$66.98 $51.99

Buy Now Review It

The Furhaven Faux Fleece & Chenille Sofa pet bed features a three-bolster design that gives your pup the flexibility to doze in a variety of positions. Invitingly cozy in form and function, the bed offers plenty of headrest space for high-loft comfort, as well as open corners for nestlers to burrow into. Your dog is going to love curling up and cuddling into this bed! The gel-infused memory foam top contours to your pet's unique form for better overall joint and muscle support, while pressure-activated microgel beads work to disperse heat away and keep your pet comfortably cool. The 100% recycled fluffy fill railings offer additional orthopedic aid for the neck and spine. The three-bolster design also makes the bed accessible for elderly and disabled pets.