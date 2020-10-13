SodaStream

Sodastream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker

$129.99 $89.99

At Target

The Fizzi One Touch is SodaStream's newest electric sparkling water maker that can turn plain water into sparkling water with the touch of a button. The slim design, with metallic features, offers an elevated user experience while answering the functional needs of simplicity and ease of use for your home or office. The machine features the company's proprietary snap-lock technology that instantly "clips" in the BPA- free carbonating bottle for quick carbonation at home or in the office. This kit includes the Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker, 60L CO2 Cylinder, and 1L Slim Carbonating Bottle. Everything needed to start sparkling today. Just add water! Don’t forget to exchange your empty gas cylinder at Guest Services and save up to 50%.