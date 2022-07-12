SMARTAKE

Soda Can Organizers

$19.99 $15.99

Durable & Food Grade: Our soda can organizers are made of durable food-grade plastic, BPA-free, shatter-resistant. The clear design allows you to quickly find the items you want. Ideal for storing fruit, vegetables, drinks, yogurts, meat, and more, making your life more convenient! Space Saver & Easy Take Design: Have you ever imagined opening the refrigerator to arrange the drinks neatly? This problem can be solved perfectly by using a refrigrator storage organizer! It can keep your beverages in place, and the unique shallow mouth design is more convenient to take. (It is not recommended to stack several refrigerator organizers together to avoid crushing the beverage cans) More than Soda Can Organizers: These storage bins could be used in many places in your home - laundry, bedrooms, craft rooms, kitchens, offices, playroom, or more. Lightweight, easy to transport, and carry. (Loading too many heavy items may cause small deformations) Bigger Capacity: 4 packs large organizer bins(14 x 5.4 x 4 inches), perfectly meet your family's daily needs. You can use them for the freezer, cabinet, fridge kitchen organization and storage. If you have any questions about our products, please feel free to contact us at any time. Cleaning Instructions: Our food storage bins are easy to care for, you can wash them directly with water or a detergent neutral after use. There is no drainage hole, if you need to drain, please invert it and wait for it to dry naturally. ATTENTION: Please do not put them in the dishwasher or microwave.