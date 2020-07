Megababe Beauty

Socks

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Megababe Beauty

Decked out in our signature stripe and emoji print, these Megababe socks are as cute as they are comfy! Whether you're treating yourself or treating a friend, the real question is: who doesn't love new socks? The perfect mix of soft and stretchy, our socks are made here in the USA with 75% cotton, 21% nylon and 4% lycra. One size fits all.