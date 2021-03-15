Joss and Main

Sobel Task Chair

$696.00 $380.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss and Main

Made to move, this streamlined office chair lets you tilt, swivel, and slide across your study as you tackle your to-do list. Crafted on top of caster wheels, its steel frame sports a polished aluminum finish for a sleek and modern look. The foam seat, back, and armrests are wrapped in dark gray fabric upholstery for understated appeal. Plus, thanks to an adjustable lever below, you can adjust its height between 19.69" and 24.22" to suit your proportions.