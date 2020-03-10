SoapBox

Nourishing Moisture Liquid Hand Soap Vanilla & Lily Blossom

$4.49

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Soapbox Liquid Hand Soap Vanilla & Lily Blossom Abundant in B-vitamins, vanilla will leave your skin feeling nourished while the soothing aroma of the soft lily blossom calms your body and mind. This shea butter and aloe vera blended hand soap will not only leave your skin clean, but also moisturized. The thick lather will buff away dirt while still gentle enough to lock-in moisture. MADE WITH NATURAL INGREDIENTS to clean hands and moisturize skin all at once, with a warm, luxurious, comforting scent CHANGE THE WORLD through everyday, quality purchases - your purchase of this item also donates 1 bar of soap to someone in need, supporting our mission of soap=hope CRUELTY-FREE, Vegan and Gluten Free. Free from harsh chemicals and parabens. Bulk set of three Hand Soap bottles, 12 Ounces per bottle. LIQUID HAND SOAP enriched with Shea Butter and Aloe Vera buffs away dirt while locking-in moisture - creates a thick, rich lather and rinses completely for a fresh, clean feeling B-VITAMIN RICH VANILLA leaves your skin feeling nourished while the soothing aroma of lily blossom calms your body and mind - formulated for all skin types for men and women