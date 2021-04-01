S&T INC.

Soap Pump Dispenser And Sponge Holder

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Instant, compact storage for dish soap and sponge Dispenses the perfect amount of dish soap on to your sponge Press down on the top plate to dispense soap directly on to the sponge Sponge included Holds up to 13 fluid oz. of dish soap Simplify kitchen sink organization and dishwashing with our soap pump and sponge caddy. Grippy feet help keep the unit steady on countertops. It holds up to 13 fluid ounces of dish soap and dispenses the perfect amount directly on to the included sponge, with a press! Keep sponges out of the sink, high and dry with this caddy.