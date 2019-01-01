Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Soap & Glory
Soap & Glory® The Righteous Butter Body Butter 1- 0.1oz
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
For moisturized, freshly-fragranced skin that's so... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under-$15 Beauty Gifts At Target
by
Megan Decker
More from Soap & Glory
DETAILS
Soap & Glory
Breakfast Scrub
$15.00
$7.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Soap & Glory
Call Of Fruity Summer Scrubbing Cooling Body Scrub
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Soap & Glory
Off Your Face Cleansing Cloths
$6.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Soap & Glory
Magnificoco Buff And Ready Body Scrub
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted