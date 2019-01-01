Soap & Glory

Soap & Glory Heel Genius Foot Cream

$8.99

Amazing Foot Cream Marvel! Soap & Glory's Heel Genius is better than a pedicure! This foot cream helps to renovate rough feet overnight and will give even the roughest of feet a run for their money. Featuring allantoin, glycerin, macadamia oil, menthol, bilberry, orange and lemon fruit acid smoothers.How to Use:Massage a generous layer of Soap & Glory's Heel Genius onto clean feet every night (or at least as often as you remember). Slip cotton socks on and let the product soak in while you sleep.Precautions:Because this foot cream contains AHAs (which may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun) please wear sunscreen when you're outside.