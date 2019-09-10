Ikea

Soap Dispenser

£4.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ikea

EKOLN Soap dispenser, dark grey £4.50 3.8 10 Reviews The clean, smooth curves give your bathroom a new and fresh expression. For a coordinated look, combine with other accessories in the EKOLN series. Sometimes the smallest changes can make a big difference. Read more This price is based on your selections: Colour: Dark grey Choose Colour Close Dark grey Selected. Green Light red Quantity Please enter a number between 1-999Add to shopping bag Sorry, this product is not for sale on our website or over the phone, check if it is available in your local store. Add to shopping list You must enable JavaScript to shop on IKEA.com Available for deliveryAdd to shopping bag for delivery details.Check at your local store