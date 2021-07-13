West Barn Co.

Soap Brows®

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Achieve perfectly styled brows with West Barn Co’s Soap Brows. Working to gently moisturise and increase manageability, the formula helps to create a thicker, feathery appearance. Delivering impressive hold, Soap Brows keeps your style in place throughout the day, giving you that big, brushed up look for longer. Enriched with Coconut Butter and Glycerin, you’ll benefit from a soft, flexible end result that seems natural yet refined. Cruelty-free and suitable for vegans. Handmade in the UK.