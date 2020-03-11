Barr-Co

Soap Bar, Honeysuckle

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

This blend of a heady floral dosed with sweet nectar and herbaceous greens reminds one of spring Paper wrapped soap with twine make it perfect for gift giving The 6 oz bar is 98% natural and made in the USA Barr Co. Triple Milled Bar Soap 6 Oz. - Honeysuckle is made with olive oil and Shea butter which is known to help maintain moisture and keep skin feeling silky smooth. Made in the USA. Contains no parabens or petrochemicals. Honeysuckle is a heady floral fragrance dosed with the sweet scent of honeysuckle nectar and herbaceous greens.