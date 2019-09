Soap & Glory

Soap And Glory Heel Genius 125ml

£3.67

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Soap & Glory Heel Genius 125mlNo mean feet. Feet should be friendly. Soft. Smooth. Even lovely to look at. Massage a generous layer of Soap & Glory Heel Genius™ 125ml onto clean feet every night (or at least as often as you remember). Slip cotton socks overtop and let it soak in while you sleep.