Looking for press-ons as fresh and flawless as your favorite fruit? So Strawberry is the sweetest nail set around, with a pale pink body and strawberry designs that are equally cute and captivating. Strawberries are always in season with this nail style, which takes you from daytime chic to date night in seconds. Features Salon-quality press-on nails you can apply at home, with no mess, wait time or smudging Made with non-toxic, high-quality materials that are comfortable and fully customizable Cruelty-free Comes with: 24 x gel press-on nails 1 x dual-sided nail file + buffer 1 x wooden cuticle stick 1 x non-toxic nail glue How To Use - Apply nail glue to false nail, spreading evenly - Position false nail up to cuticle and press down firmly for 15 sec