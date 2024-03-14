Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Free People
So Soft Found My Friend Cardi
$98.00
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
More from Free People
Free People
Hudson Canyon Stripe Pants
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
BUY
£148.00
Free People
Free People
Freya Maxi Dress
BUY
$250.00
Free People
Free People
Found My Friend Cardi
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted