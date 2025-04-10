Lights Lacquer

Materials: 88% Recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex Fabric feels silky smooth with lots of stretch Length: 16.5" Stretch mesh inner short Pull on design with rib knit waistband for a comfortable fit Secure zip-closure side pockets; functional back pockets Lightweight, breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric Quick dry, 4-way stretch UPF 50 sun protection Produced in BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) certified factories which aims to improve working conditions throughout the supply chain Origin: Jiangsu, China Model is 5'10" and wearing a size small in black and olive Model is 5'7" and wearing a size small in navy