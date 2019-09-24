Get the ultimate glassy, high shine finish with our first ever plumping lip gloss. Loaded with cooling, lip plumping peptides to create fuller looking, pouty lips, this gloss has it all. Refreshing peppermint tingles while nourishing Vitamin E hydrates and conditions lips. This sheer coverage gloss delivers all day shine in a cushiony, comfortable, non-sticky formula. Swipe it on with its easy-to-use, built-in applicator or use with a lip brush for more precision.
Shade Pinks
Net Weight 9.50g (0.335oz)