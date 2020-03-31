Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Intimately
So I Gathered Sleep Set
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Sleep soundly in this gorgeous pajama set featured in a lightweight, billowy silhouette with a button-up shirt, wide-leg pants and a pretty printed design.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Washable Silk Pajama Set
$180.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Olivia von Halle
Lila Printed Silk-satin Pajama Set
£420.00
£252.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Yaffi
Family Matching Christmas Pajamas Set
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Plush
Silky Jungle Print Pj Set
$136.00
$54.40
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Intimately
Intimately
Fluff It Up Cashmere Crop
$68.00
$34.00
from
Free People
BUY
Intimately
Gold Rush Slip
$88.00
from
Free People
BUY
Intimately
Low Back Bodysuit
$58.00
from
Free People
BUY
Intimately
Night Out Slip
$74.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Lauren Ralph Lauren
3/4 Sleeve Pointed Notch Collar Sleepshirt
$59.00
$35.40
from
Zappos
BUY
Refinery29
Piera Crop Pajama Top
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Everlane
The Washable Silk Pajama Set
$180.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Pour Les Femmes
Belted Organic-cotton Robe
£290.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted