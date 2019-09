Nailene

So Chic High Gloss Nails In Pink

£8.69

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

The next generation of salon-quality nails with a high gloss marble effect finish. Beveled edge gives nail a thinner finish for a better fit and wear.Full Cover NailWear Two Ways - includes ultra tabs and glueUpgraded technology for better comfortable fitContains 28 nails in 14 different sizes, 2g glue, 14 Ultra Adhesive Tabs