SnugPad

100% Organic New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls (6-pack)

$9.95 $7.64

Buy Now Review It

ALL NATURAL AND ORGANIC: 100% Premium New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls with NO FILLERS! Chemical free alternative to using dryer sheets. ECO-FRIENDLY: Snug Pads Wool Dryer balls are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic dryer balls that are most frequently seen on television! REDUCES WRINKLES AND LINT: The wool balls' natural anti-static quality will help reduce your need to iron your clothes. REUSABLE UP TO FOUR YEARS: Our dryer balls will last over a thousand loads, allowing you to save money on dryer sheets and fabric softeners. SnugPad wool balls can be used on any load white, colored, and dark clothes, towels, sheets, and more. SAVE ELECTRICITY: Your appliance usage will shrink as you see your clothes dry up to 25% faster. Re-usable- Lasts over 1,000 loads, equal to 4 large boxes of dryer sheets. HANDMADE AND CHEMICAL FREE: Perfect for Sensitive Skin and Babies. Keep your family healthy and safe. COMPETITIVE PRICE for premium quality wool dryer balls. SNUGPAD is American owned & operated. All products ship from the United States. The BEST choice for smart consumers. Make laundry time more efficient Stop wasting your money on one-time use products like liquid fabric softeners and dryer sheets. Dryer sheets can leave chemical-residue inside your dryer, forcing you to keep up with maintenance on your drying machine. Did you know that many dryer manufacturers recommend NOT using sheets? Our SnugPad Wool Dryer balls are 100% and a great natural alternative for dryer sheets, liquid fabric softeners, and plastic dryer balls. They soften and fluff your clothing, towels, sheets, blankets, jackets, and more. They're much safer than commercial grade fabric softeners and dryer sheets that can contain dangerous chemicals for babies and pets. Healthier, and Energy-efficient. Pleasant scent and finish- Leaves your clothes soft and great-smelling. Saves you time and money- the wool dryer balls can shorten drying time to up to 25% Re-usable- Lasts over 1,000 loads. Usable for up to a year (maybe even more)! Made with high quality- New Zealand Wool - No chemicals or fillers. Pair it with scented oils for a fresh smell- Lavender, orange, lemon, tea tree, and other essential oils pair great with the dryer balls.