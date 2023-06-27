Snuggle

Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Blue Sparkle, 200 Count

$10.99 $6.97

Buy Now Review It

Snuggle's original Blue Sparkle scent is a fresh and clean blend of white floral and bright green citrus notes that snuggle up to warm woody notes and soft musk for a comforting, long-lasting freshness your family will love. In addition to using in the dryer to make your clothes feel softer, dryer sheets can also be used in a variety of places like closets, gym bags, suitcases, and cars to make them smell fresh. For long-lasting freshness and static reduction, add a Snuggle brand dryer sheet to every load you dry. Place the sheet on top of wet clothes and start the dryer cycle as usual. Discard after use. Safe for standard and high efficiency (HE) dryers. Includes one box of 200 dryer sheets. Snuggle Original Blue sparkle scent is a fresh and clean blend of white floral and bright green citrus notes that Snuggle up to warm woody notes and soft musk for a comforting, long-lasting freshness your family will love. In addition to using in the dryer to make your clothes feel softer, dryer sheets can also be used in a variety of places like closets, gym bags, suitcases, and cars to make them smell fresh. For long-lasting freshness and static reduction, add a Snuggle brand dryer sheet to every load you dry. Place the sheet on top of wet clothes and start the dryer cycle as usual. Discard after use. Safe for standard and HE dryers. Includes one box of 200 dryer sheets.