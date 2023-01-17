Sunday Citizen

Snug Crystal Weighted Blanket

$269.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sunday Citizen

Weighted blankets put a steady, gentle pressure on your body to make you feel comforted and relaxed. Our weighted blankets get their soothing density from glass pearls and crystal pieces, harnessing natural healing energy. DISCLAIMER: This product is intended for adult use only. Pick a blanket up to 10% of your body weight. Covered in our soft and fluffy Snug fabric Clear Quartz, Rose Quartz and Amethyst-filled Machine washable cover Choose up to 10% of your body weight