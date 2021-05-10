United States
Needle & Thread
Snowdrop Gown
$859.00
At Needle & Thread
This show-stopping gown is adorned with shimmering gloss sequins, creating a romantic look and feel. Designed with a beautiful artwork inspired by a vintage lace tablecloth. Crafted from tulle with our signature Needle & Thread ruffle trims at the neckline. This gown has a loose-fitting silhouette with a detachable tie waist. Step out in style in the Snowdrop Gown to ensure all eyes are on you.