Patagonia

Snowdrifter Ski Snowboard Jacket

$399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Patagonia

Light and stretchy 3-layer shell fabric and a minimalist design allow for full range of movement, with added protection, breathability and a moisture-managing knit backer Helmet-compatible, two-way-adjustable fixed hood with laminated visor for optimal visibility in bad conditions; embedded cord-lock system in hood and hem provides quick and easy adjustment Zippered pockets: two handwarmers, one chest with secure media pocket with cable routing and internal access, one-arm pocket for pass, one interior drop-in Pit zips quickly release heat; adjustable, low-profile cuffs secure over or under gloves Adjustable powder skirt can be cinched for a tight seal or lies flat when not in use; webbing loop at center back connects to any Patagonia® Snow pants Concealed RECCO® reflector Fair Trade Certified™ sewn 510 g (18 oz)