Summon the sweetest scent with just a few spritzes of Snow Fairy Body Spray. Our limited edition scent is now in a portable, recyclable bottle that you can take with you everywhere! Soak up all that saccharine goodness to enchant your senses, and let its magical scent envelop you in a cloak of candied mystique. It's only here for a limited time, so stock up, because we're fairly certain this one won't last.
How to use: Spritz all over the body for a lingering perfume, or apply throughout the day for a fragrant top-up.