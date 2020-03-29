Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Roller Rabbit
Snow Angels Sleep Set
$118.00
$39.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Equal parts cozy and chic, this sleep set supports a restorative night of slumber so you can confidently take on a new day.
Need a few alternatives?
Eberjey
Alpine Chic Sherpa Robe
$198.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Brooklinen
Delancey Tee
$28.00
$21.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Piped Nightshirt
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Refinery29
Connie Eco-vero Maxi Robe
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Roller Rabbit
Roller Rabbit
Hearts Sleep Set
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Eberjey
Alpine Chic Sherpa Robe
$198.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Brooklinen
Delancey Tee
$28.00
$21.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Piped Nightshirt
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Refinery29
Connie Eco-vero Maxi Robe
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted