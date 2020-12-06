SNOOZ

Snooz White Noise Sound Machine

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At goop

It’s lightweight, it’s portable, it’s the sleep gods’ gift to the nighttime thrasher. The Snooz essentially works like a fan—minus the blustery, all-night cold front—in that it drowns out the sound of silence thanks to an internal fan that emits a soft, soothing white noise to gently rock you to sleep. Also cool: you can control the nightlight, set a schedule, and calibrate it perfectly for the kid’s room—yes, there’s a Snooz app for that.