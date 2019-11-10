Chronicle Books
Snoop Dogg’s Platinum Recipes Cookbook
$24.95$12.20
At Urban Outfitters
The very first cookbook from Snoop Dogg, no doubt inspired by his time with Martha, giving you a look into Tha Boss Doggs kitchen. With 50 of Snoops fave recipes including staples like Baked Mac + Cheese, Fried Bologna Sandwiches and updated takes on weeknight go-tos like Soft Flour Tacos and Easy Orange Chicken. It doesnt stop there though! Snoop offers a taste of the high life with Lobster Thermidor and Filet Mignon, and also the low-key with munchies like Frito ...
Clarkson Potter
Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes To Make You A Great Cook: A Cookbook
$18.85
fromAmazon
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Indian-ish: Recipes And Antics From A Modern American Family
$14.99
fromAmazon
