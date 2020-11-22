Pink Cherry

Snooky Silicone Bullet Vibe In Raspberry

Product Description Tipped by two flickering ticklers and shaped to fit easily in hand, the Snooky features eight incredible vibe modes, a super-smooth surface and fully waterproof construction for splashy wet pleasure. Designed for maximum contact, Snooky easily targets sensitive spots in just about any position. A smooth angle pinpoints the clitoris and beyond during sex without getting in the way, but it's perfect for solo playtime, too. Eight blissful functions of vibration pulse and gyrate at the touch of a lightweight wired remote. A single button cycles through vibration possibility- take control of the remote, or pass it off to a playmate. In hypoallergenic silicone along with ABS plastic, the Snooky cleans easily using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with any great quality water based lubricant, avoid contact with silicone lubes and other silicone toys/products. Requires 3 AAA batteries (sold separately). 100% waterproof.