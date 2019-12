Neiman Marcus

Sneaker Legend Experience – Trip To Tokyo With Jeff Staple

Live for the latest drops? This is your chance for all-access to the mastermind of cool collaborations, JEFF STAPLE. You’ll head to Tokyo to meet the designer and streetwear icon for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Visit Jeff’s favorite boutiques, enjoy a private dinner with Jeff at his favorite restaurant, NARISAWA, and stay at AMAN TOKYO, a five-star hotel conveniently located near the shopping hubsof Ginza and Shibuya. Then, every collector’s dream: Throughout 2020, you’ll also receive a minimum of eight Staple collaborations, each with a signed letter of authenticity from Jeff himself, with the option to have each piece signed.