Our small 5.5inch replica Sneaker is a great decorative piece for any sneaker lover. The mini sneaker candle is timeless and iconic which makes for an elegant addition to your space. Each listing is for 1 Sneaker (not a pair). We are redefining candles in the form of sculptures with a modern twist. We offer different colors to fit your aesthetic. Add gold, silver or rose gold finish to bring out the details of the sneaker. Give the gift of art to your friends, family, coworkers or yourself! Browse our store to find the perfect gift for any occasion. Our candles are created with the highest quality, natural ingredients for a clean burn. They are made from vegan-friendly, biodegradable soy wax, pure cotton wicks and fragrances that are infused with essential oils for a luxury experience. This product will exude a subtle scent even when unlit. Recommended as home decor. Our candles are handmade and refined with love and attention to detail in Philadelphia, PA. All candles go through a quality check process to ensure complete customer satisfaction. However, please keep in mind that due to the nature of soy wax, color variations, frosting and very minor imperfections may occur. Please refer to our FAQ for additional information and burning instructions for this product. Size: 6.5oz, 5.5x2in (small) This listing is for one sneaker. Looking for a bigger size? Check out our Medium Sneaker Candle here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1177859765/sneaker-candle-medium-decor-gift-nike?ref=listings_manager_grid