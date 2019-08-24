Meet a new generation of mascara! Snapscara Washable Mascara is Maybelline's 1st pigmented wax-free mascara that features a zero-hassle, no clump formula that glides on smooth for clean volume and defined lashes all-day. This voluminous mascara is made without pigment-dulling waxes and the effect is super-saturated lashes with pure color intensity. Easily remove this game-changing mascara with a cotton pad and warm water - it's never tough to take off. You will never need to rub or experience those dreaded raccoon eyes.