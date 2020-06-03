Fenty Beauty

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

SUPER RICH COLOR. EASY TO BLEND. PALETTES SNAP TOGETHER: PAIR YOUR FAVES. Give it to me quick: A game-changing portable mini eyeshadow palette of 6 rich, blendable shades in a range of matte to shimmer finishes: Use 'em solo or snap together any two palettes to double your collection while keeping it perfectly compact—that’s 12 of your fave shades, all in the palm of your hand! Tell me more: Snap ‘em & stack ‘em. The first mini palette of its kind, Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes snap together, letting you customize your perfect combo to take with you on the go. Each mini 6-pan palette serves up a unique color story, from smoky to pastel to the perfect lowkey neutrals for your skin tone. Packed with rich, smooth, blendable color in a rainbow of matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes, each shade was specifically chosen by Rihanna to deliver just the colors you’ll actually want to use—no more wasted shades! Create limitless looks with one palette, or snap two palettes together to double your collection while keeping it perfectly compact. Mix & match as you please: True Neutrals + Rose = Rosey Neutrals. Smoky + Peach = Smoky Peach. The combos are endless! Finally, a customizable, pocket-perfect shadow collection—that’s 12 shades!—all in the palm of your hand. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 6x1g/6x0.035Oz.