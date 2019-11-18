Polaroid

Snap Instant Digital Camera (pink)

$89.99 $73.48

Buy Now Review It

SNAP, PRINT, SHARE - The Polaroid Snap instant digital camera captures all the fun and spontaneity of the legacy Polaroid instant camera in an easy, compact package. Simply point and click to print vibrant, high-quality photos that you can share, no computer connections needed ZERO INK, ZERO TONER, INSTANT RESULTS - The integrated ZINK printing technology enables you to instantly print full-color, smudge-proof 2x3 inches prints automatically when an image is captured - without ink, ribbons or toner cartridges, this enables you to easily print and share physical photos at the push of a button, while saving all your images for easy uploading EMBRACE YOUR INNER PHOTOGRAPHER - Get snapping, capture details with the powerful 10 megapixel sensor, insert a microSD card (32GB max) to expand the memory, load your Zink paper and print on the spot, add an artistic touch with the different picture modes available. Simile to the camera and take a selfie with the built-in selfie mirror or get yourself and the group in the shot with the self-timer feature POST ANYWHERE - The 2X3" prints are ready in under a minute, the adhesive backing makes for extra fun and easy posting on most surfaces. Your photos are also saved on the Polaroid Snap for easy uploading to your computer and social media platforms CHARMING DESIGN – Comes in Variety of Fun, Bold Colors; Compact, slips neatly into your shirt pocket. Includes a Wrist Strap, Micro USB Cord. Only POLAROID products offered by authorized dealers are covered by its manufacturers warranty. A list of authorized distributors is on the manufactures website Nostalgic Polaroid instant photography in a modern package Polaroid Snap is the brand’s newest addition to its expanding instant digital camera line, delivering signature Polaroid instant simplicity and spontaneity in a pocket-sized form In addition to its compact footprint and classic Polaroid instant camera experience, it combines digital imaging with Zero Ink printing. This enables you to easily print and share physical photos a