Snap Circuits Lights Kit

With the Elenco Snap Circuits Lights Kit SCL-175, you will see just how much fun music can really be. This imaginative toy features a color organ controlled by an MP3 player, voice or fingers. Play your favorite songs and watch the electronic kits for kids snap circuits come to life. This toy allows you to enjoy music and watch as the lights on the board change to the beat. The snap circuit light set features an infrared detector and strobe light along with color-changing LEDs and glow-in-the-dark fans. This educational toy was built with strobe integrated circuits and fiber-optic communication for dynamic responsiveness to music played through the system. It is recommended for children ages 8 years and up that love to invent and create with their hands. Set it up for hours of imaginative and musical play that they can change and adjust into 175 different and exciting projects.