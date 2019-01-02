Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Zara

Snakeskin Print Dress

$69.90
At Zara
Flowy dress with lapel collar and below the elbow sleeves. A-line silhouette. Hidden side in-seam pockets. Front vent at hem. Front hidden button closure. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
13 Lazy-Chic Brunch Outfits
by Marissa Rosenblum