Rainkiss

Snakes On A Poncho Rain Poncho

€69.00

Get wrapped up in the coil of the snake. Thisssss beautiful two tone colour way combines a soft blush and champagne snake print which mesmerises while keeping you dry. It’s not snakes on a plane, it’s snakes in the rain. Our rain ponchos are cut to perfection with taped seams and a waterproof column of 10.000 mm. It's of high importance to us to only work with sustainable materials, like recycled polyester. Some choices in life are worth it. One size fits all - (Model are 172cm and 175cm) 100% waterproof, keeps you seriously dry Cut to precision Sustainable - Certified 100% Recycled Polyester Environmentally Friendly - Produced using 40% less energy Easy to fold - Built in storage pouch. Premium velcro cuff closure Adjustable hood Two button side panel adjustment - perfect for on the bike. Easy to carry - Weight: 250g - Dimension in Pouch: 31 x 33 x 2 cm