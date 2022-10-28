Erica Weiner

Snake Threader

$280.00

Buy Now Review It

At Erica Weiner

There are many ways you can wear this forked-tongue, diamond-studded snake earring; thread it from front to back, from back to front, or tie him in a knot. Really, though, he's at his best when he's maneuvering through multiple piercings. I spiral him through two holes like a corkscrew. With tiny scales on the underside and a fierce look on his face, this snakey looks good from all angles. Sold singly.