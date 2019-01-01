Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Chloé
Snake Printed Boots
$855.00
$513.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Featured in 1 story
Time To Add Snakeskin To Your Print Collection
by
Bianca Nieves
Need a few alternatives?
Aquazzura
Party 85 Booties
$1195.00
$717.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Bernardo
Zip Rain Boot
$154.94
$79.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
aeydē
Leila
€325.00
from
aeydē
BUY
Chloé
Kooper Ankle Boots
$1445.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Chloé
Chloé
Tiered Raw-hem Denim Midi Skirt
£750.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Chloé
Logo Embossed Tie Neck Blouse
£1130.00
from
Browns
BUY
Chloé
High-rise Tailored Crepe Shorts
£565.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Chloé
Chloé C Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
£1160.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Booties
Ellery
Printed Leather Ankle Boots
€535.00
€267.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
L'intervalle
Brighton Zebra Print Suede
C$208.00
C$99.99
from
L'Intervalle
BUY
Olay
Face Sunscreen Serum + Makeup Primer, Spf 35
C$28.00
from
Target
BUY
Olay
Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes Fragrance Free
C$9.78
from
Target
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted