Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
promoted
Charles & Keith
Snake Print Petal Fold Tote Bag
€84.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
SNAKE PRINT PETAL FOLD TOTE BAG
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Charles & Keith
Elongated Top Handle Bag
£53.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
promoted
Bulaggi
Bulaggi Viola Handtasche
€84.95
€73.70
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
WANT Les Essentiels
Odessa Saddle Bag
$575.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Angular Ring
£19.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Layered Matinee Necklace
£33.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots
£59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Elongated Top Handle Bag
£53.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Top Handle
promoted
Charles & Keith
Elongated Top Handle Bag
£53.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
promoted
Bulaggi
Bulaggi Viola Handtasche
€84.95
€73.70
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
WANT Les Essentiels
Odessa Saddle Bag
$575.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted