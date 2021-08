Oliver Bonas

Snake Print Panel Brown Leather Boots

£99.50 £40.00

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Add A Touch Of Animal Prints To Your Footwear With These Ankle Books, Combining A Smooth Black Leather With Textured Snake Print Panels In Tonal Browns. In An Ankle Style, These Boots Feature Pointed Toes And Tapered Block Heels For A Comfortable Lift, Completed With A Zip Fastening At The Heel.