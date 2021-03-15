Charles & Keith

Snake Print Clear Strap Mules

$46.00

A bright snake-print purple finish, chunky heels and a slip-on design — these mules check all the right boxes. Bring your A-game this spring whenever you step out in these colourful shoes. Fashioned with a clear strap design that brings to mind 90s fashion, look every bit like a retro style star when you match them with a patterned cropped sweater and tennis skirt combination.