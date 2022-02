The Sill

Snake Plant Laurentii

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

The Snake Plant Laurentii, or Sansevieria trifasciata 'Laurentii', is a succulent plant characterized by its upright sword-like leaves with vibrant yellow edges. It is popular for its incredibly easy-going nature – it can tolerate low light and drought – and its air-purifying capabilities. The easiest way to kill this plant is to over care for it!