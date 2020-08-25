Patch

Snake Plant

If you’ve never taken care of a plant before and want an easy start, the snake plant is the one for you. You’d have to try pretty hard to actually kill one. It thrives on neglect, responding best to the lightest of watering and then just being left alone. It will appreciate a feed with liquid fertiliser once per month in spring and summer, but that's about as much special attention as it needs. It's a great bedroom plant as it stores up oxygen throughout the day, then releases it all at night.