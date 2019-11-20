Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Chloé
Snake Effect Leather Straight Leg Pants
$5195.00
$1558.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Model is 175cm / 5'9" and is wearing a FR 36 Fits true to size, take your normal size Concealed hook, button and zip fastening at front
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Paper-bag Pants
$29.99
$20.99
from
H&M
BUY
Wild Fable
Plaid High-rise Skinny Pants - Wild Fable™ Gold
$14.00
$9.80
from
Target
BUY
More from Chloé
Chloé
Snake Effect Leather Straight Leg Pants
$5195.00
$1558.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Chloé
Eau De Parfum
$132.00
$72.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Chloé
C Small Shoulder Bag
$1730.00
$1530.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Chloé
Gathered Organza Blouse
$395.00
$197.00
from
Outnet
BUY
More from Pants
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Slacks
$24.99
$17.49
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Paper-bag Pants
$29.99
$20.99
from
H&M
BUY
Wild Fable
Plaid High-rise Skinny Pants - Wild Fable™ Gold
$14.00
$9.80
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted